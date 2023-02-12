 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Compucom Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 50.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 84.51% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021. Compucom Soft shares closed at 19.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.
Compucom Software
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.5910.065.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.5910.065.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.562.492.39
Depreciation1.691.690.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.975.825.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.06-2.69
Other Income0.730.699.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.756.51
Interest0.110.050.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.706.39
Exceptional Items--0.99--
P/L Before Tax0.991.686.39
Tax0.270.411.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.721.274.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.721.274.67
Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.160.59
Diluted EPS0.090.160.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.160.59
Diluted EPS0.090.160.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:22 am