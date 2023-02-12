Compucom Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 50.87% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 84.51% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.
|Compucom Soft shares closed at 19.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.
|Compucom Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.59
|10.06
|5.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.59
|10.06
|5.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|2.49
|2.39
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.69
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|5.82
|5.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.06
|-2.69
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.69
|9.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|0.75
|6.51
|Interest
|0.11
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.70
|6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.99
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.99
|1.68
|6.39
|Tax
|0.27
|0.41
|1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|1.27
|4.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|1.27
|4.67
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.16
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.16
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.16
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.16
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited