Compucom Soft Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2019 down 14.65% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 up 104.8% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019 up 1200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2018.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.94% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.