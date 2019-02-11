Compucom Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, down 58.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in December 2018 down 58.07% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 down 207.51% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 101.17% from Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2017.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 9.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.59% over the last 12 months.