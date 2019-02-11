Compucom Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, down 58.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in December 2018 down 58.07% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 down 207.51% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 101.17% from Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2017.
Compucom Soft shares closed at 9.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Compucom Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.24
|20.97
|10.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.24
|20.97
|10.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|8.11
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.28
|1.18
|Depreciation
|2.42
|2.49
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.50
|4.22
|3.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.07
|4.31
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.44
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|4.75
|3.44
|Interest
|0.62
|0.62
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.10
|4.13
|3.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.10
|4.13
|3.22
|Tax
|-0.80
|1.01
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.30
|3.12
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.30
|3.12
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|2.47
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|31.16
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|5.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|68.84
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited