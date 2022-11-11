English
    Compucom Soft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in September 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2021.

    Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Compucom Soft shares closed at 22.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.

    Compucom Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.949.966.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.949.966.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.923.072.48
    Depreciation1.731.730.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.164.824.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.35-0.31
    Other Income0.780.664.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.911.014.37
    Interest0.050.080.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.850.934.24
    Exceptional Items0.99----
    P/L Before Tax1.840.934.24
    Tax0.410.321.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.430.612.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.430.612.99
    Minority Interest--0.00-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.430.612.91
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.080.37
    Diluted EPS0.170.080.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.080.37
    Diluted EPS0.170.080.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

