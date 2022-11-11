Compucom Soft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in September 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2021.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 22.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.