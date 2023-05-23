English
    Compucom Soft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.43 crore, up 136.58% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.43 crore in March 2023 up 136.58% from Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 27.25% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2023 up 35.23% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022.

    Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Compucom Soft shares closed at 17.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.

    Compucom Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.439.2910.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.439.2910.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.323.013.19
    Depreciation1.731.731.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.484.415.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.820.14-0.04
    Other Income0.630.763.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.450.903.00
    Interest0.160.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.290.782.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.290.782.87
    Tax1.630.270.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.660.521.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.660.521.98
    Minority Interest-0.220.07-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.440.591.92
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.070.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.070.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.070.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.070.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

