Compucom Soft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 95.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in March 2022 up 95.05% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 up 30.16% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022 up 66.18% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 22.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.14% returns over the last 6 months and 146.99% over the last 12 months.