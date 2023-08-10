Compucom Soft Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore in June 2023 down 2.63% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 25.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.79% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 21.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.