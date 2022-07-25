Compucom Soft Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 66.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in June 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 81% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 down 43.15% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 24.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.70% over the last 12 months.