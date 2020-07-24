Compucom Soft Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in June 2020 up 29.19% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020 up 64.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020 down 30.1% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2019.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 8.00 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.