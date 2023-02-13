Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 down 63.42% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.