Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 down 63.42% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 18.65 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.31% returns over the last 6 months and -42.08% over the last 12 months.