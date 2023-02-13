English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 down 63.42% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.

    Compucom Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.2910.946.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.2910.946.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.012.922.77
    Depreciation1.731.730.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.416.165.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.13-2.64
    Other Income0.760.789.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.916.61
    Interest0.120.050.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.780.856.49
    Exceptional Items--0.99--
    P/L Before Tax0.781.846.49
    Tax0.270.411.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.521.434.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.521.434.77
    Minority Interest0.07---0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.591.434.73
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.170.60
    Diluted EPS0.070.170.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.170.60
    Diluted EPS0.070.170.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited