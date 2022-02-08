Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 71.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2021 up 71.61% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021 up 2850.06% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021 up 1161.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 27.90 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 97.87% returns over the last 6 months and 215.25% over the last 12 months.