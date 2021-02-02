Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in December 2020 down 2.41% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 330.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 down 10.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 9.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and 27.97% over the last 12 months.