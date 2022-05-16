Compuage Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,289.08 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,289.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 1,079.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022 up 41.89% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in March 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 32.66 crore in March 2021.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Compuage Info shares closed at 24.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.08% over the last 12 months.