Compuage Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,079.71 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,079.71 crore in March 2021 up 3.48% from Rs. 1,043.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021 down 31.21% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.66 crore in March 2021 up 0.31% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2020.

Compuage Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

Compuage Info shares closed at 22.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.52% returns over the last 6 months and 145.45% over the last 12 months.