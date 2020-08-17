Compuage Info Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 554.13 crore, down 40.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.13 crore in June 2020 down 40.17% from Rs. 926.20 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020 down 95.85% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.40 crore in June 2020 down 33.5% from Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2019.

Compuage Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2019.

Compuage Info shares closed at 12.55 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 23.04% over the last 12 months.