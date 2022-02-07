Compuage Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.49 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.49 crore in December 2021 up 12.82% from Rs. 1,008.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 26.7% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2021 up 36.06% from Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2020.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

Compuage Info shares closed at 41.70 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.34% returns over the last 6 months and 179.87% over the last 12 months.