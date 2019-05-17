Compuage Info Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,294.51 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,294.51 crore in March 2019 up 12.29% from Rs. 1,152.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2019 up 48.81% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2019 up 21.08% from Rs. 18.50 crore in March 2018.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2018.

Compuage Info shares closed at 13.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.31% returns over the last 6 months and -63.45% over the last 12 months.