Competent Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.86 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.86 crore in March 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 354.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 up 18.82% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022 down 25.12% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021.

Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.83 in March 2021.

Competent Auto shares closed at 183.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.74% over the last 12 months.