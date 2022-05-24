 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Competent Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.86 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Competent Automobiles Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.86 crore in March 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 354.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 up 18.82% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022 down 25.12% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021.

Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.83 in March 2021.

Competent Auto shares closed at 183.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.74% over the last 12 months.

Competent Automobiles Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.86 378.66 354.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.86 378.66 354.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 359.65 264.44 330.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.82 71.89 -16.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.46 14.12 12.02
Depreciation 8.40 5.61 10.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.73 12.67 9.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 9.94 7.85
Other Income 2.86 1.10 3.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.29 11.04 11.78
Interest -0.45 2.32 3.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.74 8.72 8.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.74 8.72 8.42
Tax 3.13 2.36 3.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.61 6.36 4.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.61 6.36 4.72
Equity Share Capital 6.15 6.15 6.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 10.34 7.83
Diluted EPS 9.13 10.34 7.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 10.34 7.83
Diluted EPS 9.13 10.34 7.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Competent Auto #Competent Automobiles Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.