English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Competent Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 478.00 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Competent Automobiles Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 478.00 crore in June 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 362.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2023 up 22.07% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 14.10 crore in June 2022.

    Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.68 in June 2022.

    Competent Auto shares closed at 326.85 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.18% returns over the last 6 months and 72.48% over the last 12 months.

    Competent Automobiles Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations478.00455.23362.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations478.00455.23362.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods456.58470.28338.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.58-68.36-17.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8419.3415.25
    Depreciation5.503.224.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3117.0114.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3513.747.55
    Other Income1.773.921.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1217.669.29
    Interest5.284.952.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8412.716.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.8412.716.32
    Tax2.083.661.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.769.044.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.769.044.72
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3814.727.68
    Diluted EPS9.3814.727.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3814.727.68
    Diluted EPS9.3814.727.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Competent Auto #Competent Automobiles Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!