Competent Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 478.00 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.00 crore in June 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 362.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2023 up 22.07% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 14.10 crore in June 2022.

Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.68 in June 2022.

Competent Auto shares closed at 326.85 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.18% returns over the last 6 months and 72.48% over the last 12 months.