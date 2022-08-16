Competent Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.43 crore, up 91.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.43 crore in June 2022 up 91.93% from Rs. 188.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 up 94.96% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.10 crore in June 2022 up 31.41% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2021.

Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Competent Auto shares closed at 194.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.57% over the last 12 months.