Competent Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.63 crore, up 36.7% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Competent Automobiles Company are:Net Sales at Rs 517.63 crore in December 2022 up 36.7% from Rs. 378.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 16.65 crore in December 2021.
Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in December 2021.
|Competent Auto shares closed at 220.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 16.69% over the last 12 months.
|Competent Automobiles Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|517.63
|395.88
|378.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|517.63
|395.88
|378.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|386.18
|390.66
|264.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|83.30
|-39.57
|71.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.01
|16.89
|14.12
|Depreciation
|6.14
|5.17
|5.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.72
|13.83
|12.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.28
|8.90
|9.94
|Other Income
|0.71
|1.10
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.99
|10.01
|11.04
|Interest
|4.78
|3.81
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.21
|6.19
|8.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.21
|6.19
|8.72
|Tax
|2.83
|1.61
|2.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.38
|4.59
|6.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.38
|4.59
|6.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.38
|7.46
|10.34
|Diluted EPS
|10.38
|7.46
|10.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.38
|7.46
|10.34
|Diluted EPS
|10.38
|7.46
|10.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited