    Competent Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.63 crore, up 36.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Competent Automobiles Company are:Net Sales at Rs 517.63 crore in December 2022 up 36.7% from Rs. 378.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 16.65 crore in December 2021.
    Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in December 2021.Competent Auto shares closed at 220.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 16.69% over the last 12 months.
    Competent Automobiles Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations517.63395.88378.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations517.63395.88378.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods386.18390.66264.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.30-39.5771.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0116.8914.12
    Depreciation6.145.175.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.7213.8312.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.288.909.94
    Other Income0.711.101.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9910.0111.04
    Interest4.783.812.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.216.198.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.216.198.72
    Tax2.831.612.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.384.596.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.384.596.36
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.387.4610.34
    Diluted EPS10.387.4610.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.387.4610.34
    Diluted EPS10.387.4610.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
