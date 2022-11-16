Commercial Syn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.05 crore, down 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.05 crore in September 2022 down 3.73% from Rs. 75.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99.18% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in September 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 321.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.