Commercial Syn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.05 crore, down 3.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.05 crore in September 2022 down 3.73% from Rs. 75.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99.18% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in September 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 321.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.

Commercial Syn Bags
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.05 92.69 75.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.05 92.69 75.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.96 48.59 44.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.24 4.38 4.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.16 4.08 -5.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.69 11.72 10.29
Depreciation 2.06 2.03 2.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.86 16.83 14.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 5.05 6.00
Other Income 0.49 0.80 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.57 5.85 6.64
Interest 1.24 1.20 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 4.66 4.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 4.66 4.73
Tax 0.30 0.48 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 4.18 4.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 4.18 4.35
Equity Share Capital 13.32 12.71 11.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 3.36 3.68
Diluted EPS 0.20 3.14 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 3.36 3.68
Diluted EPS 0.20 3.14 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Commercial Syn #Commercial Syn Bags #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am