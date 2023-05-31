Commercial Syn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.75 crore, down 37.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.75 crore in March 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 96.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 56.36% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2023 down 36.7% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2022.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.60 in March 2022.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 76.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.19% over the last 12 months.