Commercial Syn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.68 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.68 crore in March 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 65.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022 up 35.66% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 228.70 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 130.43% over the last 12 months.

Commercial Syn Bags
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.68 74.00 65.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.68 74.00 65.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.86 42.67 36.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 5.35 4.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.85 -6.32 -6.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 10.56 10.75
Depreciation 2.08 2.09 2.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.90 14.65 12.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.61 5.00 6.26
Other Income 1.49 0.88 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.11 5.88 6.31
Interest 1.26 1.36 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.85 4.53 5.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.85 4.53 5.47
Tax 1.40 0.62 1.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.45 3.91 4.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.45 3.91 4.02
Equity Share Capital 12.40 11.82 11.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.60 3.31 3.40
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.31 3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.60 3.31 3.40
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.31 3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
