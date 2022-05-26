Commercial Syn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.68 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.68 crore in March 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 65.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022 up 35.66% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 228.70 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 130.43% over the last 12 months.