Commercial Syn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.37 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.37 crore in March 2021 up 40.3% from Rs. 46.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021 up 48.57% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021 up 34.76% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2020.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 126.05 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 96.95% returns over the last 6 months and 143.81% over the last 12 months.