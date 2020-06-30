Commercial Syn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore in March 2020 down 15.09% from Rs. 54.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020 up 11.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020 down 11.47% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2019.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2019.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 50.95 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.