Commercial Syn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.78 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.78 crore in June 2023 down 13.92% from Rs. 92.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 38.44% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2022.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 60.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.73% returns over the last 6 months and -36.62% over the last 12 months.