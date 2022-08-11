Commercial Syn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.69 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.69 crore in June 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 75.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 296.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.94% returns over the last 6 months and 139.09% over the last 12 months.