Commercial Syn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore in December 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 74.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 61.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 34.76% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021.
Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in December 2021.
|Commercial Syn shares closed at 106.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.
|Commercial Syn Bags
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.99
|73.05
|74.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.99
|73.05
|74.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.91
|37.96
|42.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.15
|3.24
|5.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.31
|4.16
|-6.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.20
|9.69
|10.56
|Depreciation
|2.02
|2.06
|2.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.83
|14.86
|14.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|1.08
|5.00
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.49
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.18
|1.57
|5.88
|Interest
|1.44
|1.24
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.74
|0.33
|4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.74
|0.33
|4.53
|Tax
|0.24
|0.30
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.50
|0.04
|3.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.50
|0.04
|3.91
|Equity Share Capital
|39.95
|13.32
|11.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.02
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.20
|3.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.02
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.20
|3.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited