Commercial Syn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore in December 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 74.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 61.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 34.76% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021.
Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in December 2021. Commercial Syn shares closed at 106.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.
Commercial Syn Bags
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations64.9973.0574.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.9973.0574.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.9137.9642.67
Purchase of Traded Goods1.153.245.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.314.16-6.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.209.6910.56
Depreciation2.022.062.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.8314.8614.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.201.085.00
Other Income0.970.490.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.181.575.88
Interest1.441.241.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.740.334.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.740.334.53
Tax0.240.300.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.500.043.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.500.043.91
Equity Share Capital39.9513.3211.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.023.31
Diluted EPS0.390.203.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.023.31
Diluted EPS0.390.203.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

