Commercial Syn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.00 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.00 crore in December 2021 up 20.07% from Rs. 61.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021 up 54.99% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2020.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2020.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 281.20 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 111.03% returns over the last 6 months and 168.58% over the last 12 months.