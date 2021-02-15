MARKET NEWS

Commercial Syn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in December 2020 up 24.94% from Rs. 49.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020 down 27.95% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2020 down 9.93% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2019.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2019.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 111.85 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 123.70% returns over the last 6 months and 118.24% over the last 12 months.

Commercial Syn Bags
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations61.6351.8749.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.6351.8749.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.1128.6525.48
Purchase of Traded Goods1.762.242.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.81-4.81-2.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.909.738.40
Depreciation2.121.591.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.8410.349.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.704.134.79
Other Income0.440.690.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.144.825.21
Interest1.071.121.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.063.703.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.063.703.98
Tax0.540.300.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.523.403.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.523.403.50
Equity Share Capital11.8211.8211.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.872.96
Diluted EPS2.142.872.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.872.96
Diluted EPS2.142.872.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:00 pm

