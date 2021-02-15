Commercial Syn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in December 2020 up 24.94% from Rs. 49.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020 down 27.95% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2020 down 9.93% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2019.

Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2019.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 111.85 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 123.70% returns over the last 6 months and 118.24% over the last 12 months.