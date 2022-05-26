 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commercial Syn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore, up 50.25% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore in March 2022 up 50.25% from Rs. 65.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022 up 55.12% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2021.

Commercial Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in March 2021.

Commercial Syn shares closed at 228.70 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 130.43% over the last 12 months.

Commercial Syn Bags
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.01 73.76
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.01 73.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.00 43.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 4.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.83 -6.97
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 11.64 11.21
Depreciation 2.52 2.32
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 16.57 14.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.00 4.85
Other Income 1.23 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.22 5.48
Interest 1.48 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.74 3.94
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.74 3.94
Tax 1.64 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.10 3.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.10 3.43
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.10 3.43
Equity Share Capital 12.40 11.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 2.90
Diluted EPS 4.31 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 2.90
Diluted EPS 4.31 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
