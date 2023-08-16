English
    Commercial Syn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.47 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.47 crore in June 2023 down 13.92% from Rs. 92.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 37.65% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2023 down 16.97% from Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2022.

    Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in June 2022.

    Commercial Syn shares closed at 60.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.73% returns over the last 6 months and -36.62% over the last 12 months.

    Commercial Syn Bags
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.4760.5892.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.4760.5892.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.8734.9045.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.732.726.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.16-7.004.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5811.4812.31
    Depreciation2.632.562.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5511.6816.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.954.245.35
    Other Income0.270.140.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.224.385.88
    Interest1.631.691.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.694.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.694.60
    Tax0.050.310.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.542.394.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.542.394.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.542.394.08
    Equity Share Capital39.9539.9512.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.753.28
    Diluted EPS0.640.753.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.753.28
    Diluted EPS0.640.753.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

