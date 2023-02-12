Commercial Syn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.86 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Commercial Syn Bags are:Net Sales at Rs 64.86 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 73.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 down 55.67% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2022 down 27.44% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.
Commercial Syn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.
|Commercial Syn shares closed at 106.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.
|Commercial Syn Bags
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.86
|72.40
|73.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.86
|72.40
|73.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.80
|37.59
|43.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|0.82
|4.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.61
|5.01
|-6.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.71
|10.29
|11.21
|Depreciation
|2.31
|2.38
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.81
|14.62
|14.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.70
|1.69
|4.85
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.31
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|1.99
|5.48
|Interest
|1.64
|1.54
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.71
|0.45
|3.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.71
|0.45
|3.94
|Tax
|0.19
|0.35
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|0.10
|3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|0.10
|3.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.52
|0.10
|3.43
|Equity Share Capital
|39.95
|13.32
|11.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.04
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.26
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.04
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.26
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited