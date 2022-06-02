 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commercial Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.61 crore, up 142% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 362.61 crore in March 2022 up 142% from Rs. 149.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2022 up 25.34% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2022 up 113.13% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.

Commercial Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 56.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 186.45% over the last 12 months.

Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 362.61 115.72 149.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 362.61 115.72 149.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.83 84.09 125.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.25 14.65 -6.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.44 3.89 4.12
Depreciation 5.90 2.47 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.31 8.04 12.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.38 2.57 12.19
Other Income 1.03 1.64 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.41 4.22 13.10
Interest 4.83 1.97 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.59 2.24 11.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.59 2.24 11.16
Tax 7.59 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.99 2.24 11.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.99 2.24 11.16
Equity Share Capital 89.48 89.48 89.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.25 1.25
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.25 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.25 1.25
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.25 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:43 pm
