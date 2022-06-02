Commercial Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.61 crore, up 142% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.61 crore in March 2022 up 142% from Rs. 149.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2022 up 25.34% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2022 up 113.13% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.

Commercial Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 56.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 186.45% over the last 12 months.