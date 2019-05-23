Commercial Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore, up 37.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore in March 2019 up 37.33% from Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.53 crore in March 2019 up 985.83% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019 up 379.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Commercial Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 12.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2018.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 17.05 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.49% returns over the last 6 months and 21.35% over the last 12 months.