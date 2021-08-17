Commercial Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 85.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in June 2021 up 85.96% from Rs. 29.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021 down 46.88% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021 down 3.88% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2020.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 34.65 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.16% returns over the last 6 months and 166.54% over the last 12 months.