Commercial Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.32 crore, up 368.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.32 crore in December 2020 up 368.1% from Rs. 24.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2020 up 166.53% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2020 up 900% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

Commercial Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 21.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.08% returns over the last 6 months and 60.07% over the last 12 months.