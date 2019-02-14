Commercial Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore, up 113% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore in December 2018 up 113% from Rs. 29.58 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018 up 42.06% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2018 up 171.43% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.
Commercial Eng shares closed at 20.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 57.63% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.01
|56.14
|29.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.01
|56.14
|29.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.28
|48.78
|23.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.58
|-2.40
|-0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.81
|1.64
|1.18
|Depreciation
|2.52
|2.61
|2.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.59
|4.68
|3.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.39
|0.83
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|0.86
|-0.65
|Interest
|6.66
|6.84
|6.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-5.98
|-7.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.24
|-5.98
|-7.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|-5.98
|-7.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|-5.98
|-7.31
|Equity Share Capital
|54.94
|54.94
|54.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.09
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.09
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.09
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.09
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited