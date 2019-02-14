Commercial Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore, up 113% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore in December 2018 up 113% from Rs. 29.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018 up 42.06% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2018 up 171.43% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.

Commercial Eng shares closed at 20.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 57.63% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.