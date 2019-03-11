Comment | Market bounces back on rising hopes that Modi will retain power

Gaurav Dua

The equity markets could script a turnaround story in March. Benchmark indices have bounced sharply in the past few weeks, especially the CNX Midcap index along with many beaten down stocks in the broader markets.

Is this an early sign of a change in the mood of the markets? Perhaps, yes.

The key driver for the change in sentiments is the growing probability of the current government coming back to power after its perceived able handling of the recent military conflict with Pakistan. Fairly decent third-quarter results, reasonable valuations and lot of cash waiting on the sidelines have also supported positive sentiments that have emerged lately.

Though the mood has turned positive, there are headwinds ahead that could create volatility. Global uncertainties are the biggest cause for worry. The slowdown in the global economy along with trade wars is causing a marked slowdown in global trade. Chinese exports tumbled by over 20 percent in February; that clearly indicates the extent of the problem though a part of the decline could be explained by lower demand due to the extended Lunar Holiday season this year.

The trade war has also reached Indian shores now. The US recently announced a withdrawal of preferential duty benefits (zero duty) on a number products from India and Turkey, as part of the Trump administration’s program to reduce the country’s trade deficit. Though the move’s impact is quite nominal (to the tune of $190 million of additional duties), it has raised the risk of possible further action by the USA and similar retaliatory action by other countries.

The second important issue faced by equities is stubbornly high bond yields despite the policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, change in its monetary stance to neutral and persistently weak inflationary trends.

The consensus expects RBI to reduce the repo rates again in the April monetary policy review meet. However, bond yields might not respond. Higher-than-expected fiscal slippage resulting from weaker-than-expected direct tax collections along with the year-end liquidity pressure could keep bond yields firm.

Notwithstanding the near term challenges, the time is ripe to start nibbling in the markets rather than go with the consensus view of adopting a wait-and-watch approach till elections. The markets are in no mood to wait and so shouldn’t you. Timing the markets is a futile exercise. Moreover, volatility pangs can be managed by buying in a systematic and gradual manner.