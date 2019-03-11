App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Market bounces back on rising hopes that Modi will retain power

Fairly decent third-quarter results, reasonable valuations and lot of cash waiting on the sidelines have also supported positive sentiments

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gaurav Dua

The equity markets could script a turnaround story in March. Benchmark indices have bounced sharply in the past few weeks, especially the CNX Midcap index along with many beaten down stocks in the broader markets.

Is this an early sign of a change in the mood of the markets? Perhaps, yes.

The key driver for the change in sentiments is the growing probability of the current government coming back to power after its perceived able handling of the recent military conflict with Pakistan. Fairly decent third-quarter results, reasonable valuations and lot of cash waiting on the sidelines have also supported positive sentiments that have emerged lately.

related news

Though the mood has turned positive, there are headwinds ahead that could create volatility. Global uncertainties are the biggest cause for worry. The slowdown in the global economy along with trade wars is causing a marked slowdown in global trade. Chinese exports tumbled by over 20 percent in February; that clearly indicates the extent of the problem though a part of the decline could be explained by lower demand due to the extended Lunar Holiday season this year.

The trade war has also reached Indian shores now. The US recently announced a withdrawal of preferential duty benefits (zero duty) on a number products from India and Turkey, as part of the Trump administration’s program to reduce the country’s trade deficit. Though the move’s impact is quite nominal (to the tune of $190 million of additional duties), it has raised the risk of possible further action by the USA and similar retaliatory action by other countries.

The second important issue faced by equities is stubbornly high bond yields despite the policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, change in its monetary stance to neutral and persistently weak inflationary trends.

The consensus expects RBI to reduce the repo rates again in the April monetary policy review meet. However, bond yields might not respond. Higher-than-expected fiscal slippage resulting from weaker-than-expected direct tax collections along with the year-end liquidity pressure could keep bond yields firm.

Notwithstanding the near term challenges, the time is ripe to start nibbling in the markets rather than go with the consensus view of adopting a wait-and-watch approach till elections. The markets are in no mood to wait and so shouldn’t you. Timing the markets is a futile exercise. Moreover, volatility pangs can be managed by buying in a systematic and gradual manner.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 10:20 am

tags #equity markets #general elections #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Lo ...

Taliban Founder Mullah Omar Lived Just 3 Miles Away From US Bases in A ...

Amid Speculation of Joining BJP, TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, Sa ...

PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme

PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And G ...

India vs Australia: I Don't React to Criticism as I Live in My Own Wor ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Parties in Battle Mode Day After EC Announces D ...

Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out an ...

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract Mor ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex eyes 37,000, Nifty aims 11,100, midcaps ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge 13% amid reports of fresh funding

Rupee jumps 20 paise to 69.94 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields f ...

Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announce ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a rea ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina Khan as Komoli ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.