COMMENT: In Q4 earnings, IT, auto, retail could be winners; banks, pharma to lag

The recovery in earnings that India Inc witnessed last quarter is expected to broadly sustain this time around as well. We expect the Nifty to clock a percentage earnings growth in the low double digits for FY18, thereby breaking free from a three-year long phase of earnings stagnation.

As a sector, information technology was a surprise winner last quarter, and is expected to continue its winning streak in the March quarter as well. However, commentary and guidance are seen assuming greater importance than earnings numbers.

The other winning sectors are likely to be discretionary consumption plays like automobile and retail, select pockets in industrial sectors like roads and railways, and metals and mining, as well as non- banking finance companies.

On the other hand, sectors like cement and downstream oil are likely to report lacklustre earnings this season. Others like telecom and pharmaceuticals are expected to continue disappointing, and most corporate lending-oriented banks are likely to be deep in the red.

In terms of individual stocks, the standout performers among consumption-driven businesses could be Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, as well as Coal India, RIL and Titan.

Corporate lenders like SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are expected to put on a dismal show. Market leaders from the telecom and pharma sectors who are likely to disappoint are Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s.

Auto

For automobile manufacturers and auto ancillary suppliers, the quarter ended March is likely to be one worth remembering.

A recovery in volumes has been seen in this quarter as well. Last year's low base in the 2-wheeler segment and a strong recovery in rural areas have both boosted performance. Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes have benefited from a ban on overloading in key states, the revival in construction and mining activities, and the cyclical recovery in sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Price increases and operating leverage should boost profit margins, despite prices of raw materials rising. We expect Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Escorts and TVS Motor Company to be standout performers in the sector.

From the ancillaries space, healthy Class-8 truck orders from the United States are likely to help Bharat Forge, Ramkrishna Forging and GNA Axles. Growth in the CV segment would positively impact Jamna Auto and PPAP Automotive.

Suppliers to Maruti Suzuki like Bharat Seating, Jay Bharat Marut and Lumax Industries are seen doing well too, while tyre companies are seen putting on a stable show. Motherson Sumi could be a source of disappointment.

Agri Inputs

The fourth quarter of FY18 will likely be a lean period for agri-input companies. The uptick in prices of key raw materials like phosphoric acid, ammonia and natural gas are expected to hit operating profits of fertilizer companies.

However, lower product discounts during the quarter, coupled with stable demand, especially for complex fertilizers, would neutralize the negative impact of high input costs. We expect relatively-higher growth from geographically diversified companies, and see the sector benefit from last year's low base, which was on account of demonetisation.

Cement

Cement companies are seen reporting good volume growth, thanks to the low base of the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sequential improvement will be more modest, with realizations improving marginally and cost pressures rising (petcoke prices as well as truck rentals increased 8-10 percent QoQ).

Ultratech Cement is expected to see a sharp jump in volumes, driven by consolidation of JPA assets. During the quarter gone by, there was a modest sequential increase in prices in the south and east regions, while prices in the north declined and those in the west remained stagnant. Players from the east are also likely to benefit from better volumes.

Chemical

Chemical manufacturing majors (HEG, Graphite, Alufluoride, Himadri, Rain Industries) exposed to end markets of metals (aluminum and steel) are expected to continue reporting better pricing.

Given the global recovery, we will need to watch the progress in expansion plans of chemical companies like Himadri, Thirumalai Chemicals, Navin Fluorine, Seya, Vidhi, Dynemic, Apcotex. Also, a surge in raw material prices, on account of both crude oil (up around 13 percent QoQ ) and shortage of supply from China, are likely to soften margins.

Elevated prices of raw materials like TiO2, oleochemicals for key consumption-oriented chemical companies (paint companies and Galaxy Surfactants) are seen capping margins.

Construction

Barring a few stressed cases, the order book of construction players is swelling and companies like PNC Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon, HG Infra and J Kumar should deliver strong performances.

Given the strong order inflow seen over the last few months, these companies are expected to report healthy order-book-to-sales and thus strong revenue visibility. The other important segment is real estate, where companies like Ahluwalia Contracts, Capacite Infra and NBCC are expected to report strong growth and better margins, as a result of higher scale of operations.

On the flip side, KNR Construction, GMR Infra and HCC would be the key results to watch out for.

Engineering

Engineering companies should witness a pick-up in execution after the hiccups of GST and demonetisation last year. With the government spending more on infrastructure like road, railways, and transmission and distribution, among other segments, companies like L&T, KEC International, Kalpataru Power and ABB are seen posting a good set of numbers.

Companies like BHEL, VA Tech Wabag, CG Power and Engineers India are expected to benefit as a result of operating leverage. Order inflows would be key, and this why companies like GE T&D India, Thermax, AIA Engineering and BEL could be negatively impacted.

Financials

Retail-focused private entities with above-average credit growth will likely report strong numbers. However, for corporate-focused entities and PSU banks, the accelerated conversion of accounts on the watch list to NPAs (after RBI’s circular) will keep NPA levels and provisions elevated.

Phasing of investment diminution provisions may provide some relief, but the 7 basis points rise in the yield of the 10-year gilt since the end of the last quarter will keep treasury income lower.

For housing finance companies, the impact of GST and RERA are seen waning gradually. Commercial vehicle financiers might witness strong growth, with better efficiency in terms of collections. Better outlook for rural areas and higher sale of priority sector loans will aid micro-finance companies and small finance banks.

FMCG

As the base effect in Q4 is not as strong as last quarter, we don’t expect a repeat of low double-digit percentage volume growth. Rural consumption volume growth is expected to be ahead of urban areas. Calibration of distribution strategy (higher retail reach) and improvement in canteen store department (CSD) offtake would be among the key things to be watched out for this quarter. Margins will remain under pressure given the higher cost of raw material (palm oil, crude derivatives), packaging and marketing (new product launches) and advertising spends. However, companies like Britannia Industries having higher raw material share of flour and sugar are expected to post better margins.

Home improvement

Tile manufacturers are expected to post single-digit percentage volume growth on account of increased competition from unorganised players ahead of the e-way bill implementation. Moderation in glazed vitrified tile (GVT) prices and rising cost pressure would suppress margins. Asian Granito is expected to outperform Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics on the volume front. Earnings of companies in the plyboard and laminated segment are expected to be strong overall. Century Plyboards has recently commissioned its new medium density fibre (MDF) plant (October 17) which is expected to drive over 20 percent revenue growth in the quarter gone by.

Metals and Mining

Steel companies will benefit from higher international prices and volume-led revenue growth. JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) would be the biggest beneficiaries. Tata Steel may do marginally better both in the domestic and international market. SAIL and JSPL might report better earnings because of the operating leverage benefit. NMDC is likely to see a spurt in earnings because of price hikes and better volumes. Non-ferrous players may report marginal growth as a result of mild improvement in international prices. For Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc, lower volumes might negate gains in other businesses. For Hindalco, Novelis contribution could be higher.

Oil and Gas

Q4 FY18 recorded a sequential uptick of close to 9 percent in crude prices, which would lead to an improvement in realisations for upstream oil companies. Post the Gujarat assembly elections, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have steadily increased petrol and diesel prices, more than compensating for the surge in crude prices. Volatility in the forex rate towards the end of quarter may lead to some forex losses for refining companies. Uptick in LNG prices could impact margins for gas marketing companies. Escalation in gas tariff will benefit mid-stream gas companies. Volumes are expected to remain more or less muted for both upstream and downstream players.

Pharmaceuticals

Last quarter, US-focused businesses will continue to face challenges due to ongoing pricing pressures on account of generic buyer consolidation and greater new approvals. Sales ramp up from new launches should help US sales of Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Lupin. US sales will disappoint for Dr Reddy Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Domestic business should return to steady-state growth after GST-related disruption in previous quarters.

Retail

The retail sector should reap the benefits of a low base from the year-ago quarter (immediate aftermath of demonetisation) and normalisation after the initial disruptions of GST. Branded apparel, premium footwear, and jewellery companies are expected to post positive topline growth in Q4 FY18. Jewellery majors may witness margin accretion on the back of studded wedding jewellery sales in a seasonally strong quarter and a shift in market share in their favour from unorganised/unbranded jewellers. Titan and Jubilant Foodworks are expected to put on a strong show.

Technology

We expect largecap names to post dollar revenue growth of 1-3 percent sequentially. The same for midcap IT, excluding Persistent Systems, which has guided for a weak quarter, is pegged at 2-4 percent. Cross currency movements are likely to provide tailwinds to revenue growth as well as margins since the dollar has depreciated against the euro, pound, yen and the Australian dollar. Investor focus will be on management commentary on client budgets, deal closures, progress on the much anticipated pick-up in US BFSI (banking & financial services) spending and pricing pressure in traditional IT services. Progress on automation to offset pricing pressures and digital wins will be keenly watched.

The markets are likely to gyrate on global factors like trade wars, US rate cycle, domestic banking sector problems, equity flows and political developments ahead of general elections next year. Amid the din, earnings will provide an important cue for value investors.

Overall, we expect Q4 FY18 to be a directionally positive quarter although the commentary on FY19 would be critical. In a slightly tentative environment, the feasibility of achieving high double-digit earnings growth in FY19 would be key to sustain the optimism.