Comfort Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.75 crore, up 53.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.75 crore in March 2023 up 53.55% from Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 70.71% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.88% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2022.

Comfort shares closed at 5.58 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.55% returns over the last 6 months and 109.77% over the last 12 months.