Comfort Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore in March 2019 up 35.36% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 129.09% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 108.27% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2018.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Comfort shares closed at 5.86 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.60% returns over the last 6 months and -44.19% over the last 12 months.