    Comfort Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore, down 23.31% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore in June 2023 down 23.31% from Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 32.13% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 27.67% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

    Comfort shares closed at 4.73 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.28% returns over the last 6 months and 111.16% over the last 12 months.

    Comfort Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.6031.1838.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.6031.1838.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.5620.1536.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.76----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.55-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.270.25
    Depreciation0.060.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.349.570.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.880.571.30
    Other Income0.090.210.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.970.781.54
    Interest0.230.220.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.740.571.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.740.571.35
    Tax0.470.160.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.270.410.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.270.410.96
    Equity Share Capital31.9931.9931.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.010.30
    Diluted EPS0.040.010.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.010.30
    Diluted EPS0.040.010.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Comfort #Comfort Infotech #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

