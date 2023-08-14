Comfort Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore, down 23.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore in June 2023 down 23.31% from Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 32.13% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 27.67% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Comfort shares closed at 4.73 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.28% returns over the last 6 months and 111.16% over the last 12 months.