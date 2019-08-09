Comfort Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in June 2019 up 8.5% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 69.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Comfort shares closed at 5.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -60.94% returns over the last 12 months.