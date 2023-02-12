Comfort Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 185.19% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 166.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 29.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.78% returns over the last 6 months and 4.19% over the last 12 months.