Comfort Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, up 58.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2018 up 58.66% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 90.3% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 92.48% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2017.

Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Comfort shares closed at 1.13 on January 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and -40.53% over the last 12 months.